Sticker shock in Georgetown Twp. over sewer system costs

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Georgetown Township residents are expressing shock as the township forces them to hook up to the public sewer system.

Some residents say the hookup is going to cost more than $10,000, and the township is only giving them 18 months to make the change.

Georgetown Township manager Dan Carlton said there are 390 properties in Georgetown Township not connected to the public system, with 11,300 that are.

The problem was magnified last year when a study found failing septic systems were causing water problems in and around Maplewood Lake.

The township approved a proposal requiring 60 properties near the park to connect to the pubic sewer. In May, the board voted to extend the requirement to the rest of the township.

Carlton said it has been a law since 1978, but the township hasn’t been enforcing it. Instead, the township had been allowing homes to wait until their septic systems neared the end of their life.

But as the situation develops, it is often hard to determine if a septic system is in proper working order.

The township has also not been enforcing a rule requiring a property to hook up to public sewer system when a home is sold, if possible. That requirement will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

Georgetown Township is sending out notices to homeowners, triggering the 18 month deadline to hook up to their systems.

Carlton says the township understands there is a large cost to residents, so it is offering low-interest loans with better terms than usual. The interest rate has been dropped from six percent to three percent, and the loans can run for up to 20 years instead of 10.

Homeowners are responsible for the share of the sewer lines running in front of their home, or frontage, and the cost to run the sewer from the main line to their home.

