STR!VE: new primary care service at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when you’re looking for a doctor. If you’re looking for a true wellness partner, there’s a new primary care service that’s just for you. Here to tell us more about “STR!VE” is Roger Jansen of Spectrum Health.

What is STR!VE?

STR!VE is a unique, membership model for primary care services in downtown Grand Rapids, designed to make it easy to be healthy and well.

STR!VE was created in response to an increasingly consumer-driven market demanding convenient access to primary care infused with wellness.

The facility does not resemble a typical doctor’s office and has a different feel from most health care settings. It’s a space designed for members to spend time, work, recharge/refresh with Wi-Fi, open meeting areas, attend Be Well Wednesdays (classes and community offerings), and tap into technology designed to enhance health and wellness.

How does STR!VE differ from a traditional primary care office?

STR!VE uses the science of wellness to optimize health instead of just treating illness and injury.

It’s a place individuals can go when they’re not feeling well, but more importantly, the STR!VE team meets individuals where they are in their journey to become and stay healthy.

The STR!VE experience includes the full array of primary care options available at Spectrum Health Medical Group offices, with some unique offerings, including:

Personalized wellness plans.

Every visit is tailored to meet members’ needs, helping them set and reach their goals for health and well-being.

Access to a vetted core of local groups or organizations dedicated to their health and wellness and a calendar of events sponsored by community partners, including Be Well Wednesdays

Consumer genomic testing, the ability to look at each individual’s genetic and metabolic makeup to tailor unique treatment to the individual.

How would a membership work?

Membership to STR!VE provides benefits that go above and beyond what most health insurance plans will cover.

The $159 annual fee is not covered by health insurance plans; however, STR!VE providers accept many types of insurance for billable services.

Group membership rates are also available for employers.

People increasingly want personalization and convenience when it comes to their health. What does STR!VE offer in this regard?

In addition to the convenient downtown location in the Waters Center, STR!VE offers a number of options. Members can self-schedule same or next day appointments via a MyHealth account. There is also walk-in service for labs, immunizations and allergy shots with no appointment necessary.

STR!VE also offers eVisits and 24/7 virtual and telemedicine services through MedNow.

The difference is obvious when you walk in the door: sign in on the tablet, be greeted in the lobby by the physician; have an extended visit with your provider, (more time so he/she can get to know you as an individual).

How do I join or find out more about STR!VE?

Check out our website at www.strive4u.org

What about people who are interested in membership, but want to experience it first?

Stop by for a tour any weekday at 10:00 a.m.

Come to our next “Be Well Wednesday”

Free event for member or those interested in a membership

Register at info@strive4more.org

Noon to 1 p.m. at STR!VE

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

