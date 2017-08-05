1 dead in morning crash, alcohol suspected factor

EASTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 45-year-old Fenwick woman is dead after driving off of the road and colliding with a tree.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. on W. Bluewater Highway, west of Johnson Road in Easton Township.

Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff’s Department say they found the woman dead on scene.

Three occupants of the vehicle also suffered minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say that the 2014 Mazda was driving on Bluewater Highway when it left the the road.

The vehicle then drove through a yard, into a wooded area and stopped after colliding with a tree.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Authorities say that their investigation is on-going.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

