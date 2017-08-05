3-vehicle crash on US-10 kills man in Mason County

AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US-10 in Mason County Saturday night.

Police said the crash took place at 6:12 p.m. on westbound US-10 in Amber Township.

According to a Mason County Sheriff’s Office release, an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Impala crossed the centerline and sideswiped a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. This caused the Impala to collide head-on with a trailered sailboat, bringing it through the windshield and killing its driver instantly, police said.

The driver’s identity has not been released yet.

Police said it is unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.

