BCPD: two men arrested for felony weapon possession

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were arrested in Battle Creek early Saturday morning when officers discovered a loaded semi-automatic weapon.

It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on S Washington Avenue near W Dickman Road in Battle Creek, police said.

Battle Creek police said in a release that officers stopped a minivan for a traffic violation. During the stop, officers performed a search after developing probable cause and discovered the weapon, police said.

According to the release, the officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Police said a 22-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, both convicted felons, were arrested and taken to Calhoun County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm charges.

