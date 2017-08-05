Ferris State hockey holds 31st annual golf outing





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 31st year in a row, current and former members of the Ferris State hockey team traded in their hockey sticks for a driver.

On Saturday, former and current players, coaches and fans headed to Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids. Some of the notable alumni included Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Zach Redmond and new Grand Rapids Griffins signee Pat Nagle.

“Every time I drive up (US) 131, I get off on exit 139, it’s a little nostalgia,” Blashill said. “I’ll never forget the first day getting off on that same exit coming here as a freshman honestly. So it always does seem, it’s a real special place for me that way.”

The outing serves as a major fundraiser for the Bulldog Hockey team, which has won three conference titles in the last five years and reached the NCAA Elite Eight three times as well.

“The event doesn’t get old. It’s awesome every year,” Ferris State head hockey coach Bob Daniels said.

