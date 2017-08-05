GRPD: Man in custody after 6-hour standoff

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — One man has been arrested following a six-hour standoff with Grand Rapids police overnight Saturday.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, police say a woman called 911 from the 200 block of Leonard St. NE, claiming a man had a gun to someone’s head. But shortly after, the call disconnected.

Police cleared the area, evacuating a duplex-style home where the call came from, but no one came out of the apartment in question.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, police were able to get in contact with one man inside. He was taken into custody without incident. No one else was inside the apartment.

The suspect will be charged with resisting and obstructing, pending further investigation.

Police also continue to investigate what took place prior to the 911 call.

