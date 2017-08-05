GRPD: Man shot in stomach expected to survive

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Police found a man shot in the stomach Saturday morning when responding to a report of shots fired.

The shooting happened just before 5:30a.m. on the 1300 block of Thomas Street SE.

When police arrived on scene they found the man conscious.

Medical crews said the man’s gunshot wound was not life-threatening.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he is currently being treated.

Police say no suspects are in custody.

At this time police to not have any information on the suspect or the vehicle that they fled in.

GRPD is asking anyone who has information on the shooting or the suspect to call at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

