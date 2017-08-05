How to get around during the Coast Guard Festival

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — While going to the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven is a fun time, trying to go home can cause a lot of headaches for drivers.

In a release, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said it takes up to two hours to safely direct and move all of the vehicles out of the city after the fireworks.

Due to the high volume of people, several streets that drivers normally have access to will be closed to assist police in directing traffic safely.

According to a release, those are Elliot, Fulton, Seventh, Pennoyer, Taylor, Waverly and Park streets, and Robbins Road. Additional roads may be closed if necessary.

