SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night.

South Haven police say the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Friday on Blue Star Highway near Superior St.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

