Police investigating shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the details surrounding a shooting that happened in Wyoming Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of Chicago Drive in Wyoming, police said.

Wyoming police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and self-transported to the hospital. The victim is not cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Further details on the situation or the victim were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7600 or Silent Observer 616.530.7300.

