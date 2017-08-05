Police searching for suspects in attempted abduction

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a group of suspects that tried to abduct a 17-year-old woman on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. at Prospect Street east of Harbor Drive in Grand Haven, police said.

The victim was approached by a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, occupied by five white males in their 20s, according to a Grand Haven Department of Public Safety release.

The men invited the woman to join them in the vehicle and when she refused, one of the suspects got out and tried to pull her in by the arm, police said.

According to the release, the driver was a white male in his 20s wearing a blue shirt with a well-groomed beard and mustache. The other suspect was wearing salmon colored swim trucks and shirtless with sandals.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911. or Silent Observer at 877.887.5368.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

