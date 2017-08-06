Boil water advisory for Belding is over

Related Coverage Boil water advisory in Belding to last through Monday

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory for the city of Belding was lifted Sunday, a day earlier than originally expected.

Director of Public Works Ernie Thomas said in a release Sunday evening that tests on two consecutive days confirmed the water is safe to drink. Thomas told 24 Hour News 8 that residents were being notified of the update.

The advisory was issued Friday after traces of E. coli bacteria were found in the water system and was initially expected to last through Monday.

It’s still not known what caused the problem; the city said Sunday its investigation was ongoing.

