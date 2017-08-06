Deputies: Man flips vehicle after striking parked car in Georgetown Twp.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ottawa County deputies say a man was injured when he flipped his vehicle after striking a parked car.

The crash happened at 12:07 a.m. Sunday on Cherry Avenue, near Pine Street, in Georgetown Township.

Deputies say the driver was northbound on Cherry Avenue and approaching Pine Street when he hit a parked car. The driver’s vehicle then flipped onto its roof. Deputies say the parked car struck another parked car in front of it.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Jenison, was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. Deputies are withholding his name pending further investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

