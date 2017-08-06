Developer buys bars at center of tax fraud case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A father and son sent to federal prison for stealing cash from their Grand Rapids-area businesses have sold two of their three bars.

Grand Rapids-based Third Coast Development now owns Kuzzin’s Lounge on Grand Rapids’ West Side and Drake’s Pub in Wyoming. The developer says it has already started renovating the bars. Both have new lighting and stricter security.

“We don’t want a full rebrand or completely change what they are. We’re looking to polish the existing history of them,” Third Coast managing party Tony Knight told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone Sunday.

Third Coast says it was interested in purchasing Farah’s bar in Grand Rapids, as well — but despite being sentenced to prison time and fines, the Farah family is keeping that one and an expansion is still in the works.

Father and son Michael and Brian Farah admitted to skimming about $408,000 from their bars over two years and failing to report the income on their taxes. The scam was discovered during an IRS audit.

Michael Farah was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and Brian Farah to 13 months.

