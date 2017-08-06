1 in custody after Holland house surrounded

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than four hours surrounding a house in Holland, police took one person into custody Sunday evening, Ottawa County Dispatch says.

There was a large police presence in the area of 22nd Street and Central Avenue, where the suspect was holed up in a house. Dispatchers said there was never believed to be a threat to the public.

Dispatchers previously told 24 Hour News 8 the suspect was wanted in connection to a traffic violation earlier in the day.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

