Michigan joins public safety broadband network

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is opting into a national public safety broadband network.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley recently signed a letter for Michigan to participate in the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet.

FirstNet, in partnership with AT&T, will build, operate and maintain a secure wireless broadband communications network for Michigan’s public safety community at no cost to the state for the next 25 years. It’s expected to boost broadband access in rural areas.

Calley’s office says the decision to join FirstNet was reached after three years of discussions with public safety officials throughout Michigan.

FirstNet was created in 2012. It followed a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that a dedicated nationwide broadband network be created to help public safety agencies communicate during large-scale emergencies.

