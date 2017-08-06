MSP: Man seriously injured in Allegan Co. crash

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a man suffered serious injuries after he crashed his pickup truck in Allegan County.

It happened at 12:10 a.m. Sunday on 66th Street, near 106th Avenue.

Troopers say the driver, Tony Brush, was southbound on 66th Street when his pickup left the road and rolled over in a cornfield. Brush was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the truck, police say.

Brush was taken to Bronson Hospital in South Haven with life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation, but troopers believe alcohol may have been involved.

