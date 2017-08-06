MSP: Suspect in drive-by shooting stabs K-9

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a suspect in a drive-by shooting tried to stab a police K-9 before being taken into custody.

The shooting happened around 3:50 a.m. on Howard City/Edmore Road in Montcalm County’s Reynolds Township.

Police say the victim received text messages from the suspect while on scene, and troopers determined that the suspect was at a Howard City gas station.

Troopers found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the suspect took off. The chase ended a few miles away where two suspects ran into a wooded area.

An MSP K-9 unit was brought to the scene and tracked down both suspects. One of the suspects tried to stab the K-9 with a pocket knife, but was tased and arrested. Troopers say the K-9 suffered a small cut.

Troopers recovered the gun used in the shooting. The serial number on the gun had been removed.

The suspects were taken to the Montcalm County jail on several felony charges. Police are withholding their names pending arraignment.

