Police: 2 arrested after shots fired in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two men were arrested for allegedly firing gunshots in the parking lot of a Wyoming bar.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the 36th Street Lounge, located at 945 36th Street SW.

Police say when they arrived, several people were seen leaving the area. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, but say no victims were located.

A witness saw a man throw something into a dumpster near the scene. The item was later found to be a handgun.

Two men were stopped near the scene and identified by a witness. Both suspects, ages 25 and 27-years-old, were arrested and taken to the Kent County Jail on charges of Carrying a Concealed weapon. Police say both men are from Saginaw.

The incident is under investigation, but police do not believe it is related to a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Chicago Drive SW Saturday evening. One person was injured in that shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

