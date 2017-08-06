Police: Bones found in Lockhart search weren’t human

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say bones that were found during a search for a missing teacher were not human.

The search was conducted by volunteers, not police.

According to the “Help Us Find Theresa Joan Lockhart” Facebook page, a group assembled after someone sent in a tip, but it does not state where the search took place.

The bones were discovered Saturday afternoon. The post states the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department responded and called in the coroner.

Deputy Chief John Blue with the Portage Department of Public Safety confirmed Sunday morning the bones were not human.

It has now been two and a half months since the Schoolcraft teacher and Portage resident was last seen.

Theresa Lockhart’s husband, Christopher, remains the only person of interest in the case. He has been arrested four times since her disappearance on unrelated charges.

At the end of July, investigators in Portage released a new missing person poster in hopes someone will come forward with information.

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s disappearance is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

