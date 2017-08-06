Sports OT: Hope College football coaches

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Hope College football team will be back on the turf this week for training camp.
Under second-year head coach Peter Stuursma, the Flying Dutchmen are coming off their biggest record turnaround ever. Stuursma and new offensive coordinator Andrew Hawken, a former Grandville High School standout and starting fullback at Michigan State University, stopped by Sports Overtime Sunday to talk about how they’ll keep the momentum going.
The Flying Dutchmen open the season Sept. 2 on the road in Illinois versus Monmouth College. Their home opener is Sept. 9 versus Defiance College.
