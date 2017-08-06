To The Point: Ed. Secretary DeVos and Todd Schleiger





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made her first trip back to West Michigan last week.

Her nomination and confirmation in Washington created a firestorm, but now that she’s serving that cabinet position, what does she really want to do with education?

Political Reporter Rick Albin asked specifically what she would like to see public education look like by the time she leaves the department.

“I would hope that every single child, every single child has an equal opportunity to get a great education,” DeVos said. “We know that public schools today, traditional public schools are meeting the needs of many, many students and there are many that are doing a really great job and I applaud them. I support them, I encourage them, I encourage them to continue to get better.”

DeVos also expressed concern that public schools aren’t the answer for everyone.

“But we also know that even the best school doesn’t work for every single child,” she said. “Every kid is different and they learn differently and they experience things differently and we need to recognize that and we need to celebrate and support the notion that more choices are needed and more options are needed for students.”

Also, Todd Schleiger, a candidate for governor without a party affiliation discusses why he wants to be on the ballot.

Above in this Aug. 6, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” hear more from DeVos and Schleiger.

