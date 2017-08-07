$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) –- Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Muskegon is $1 million richer.

The Michigan Lottery says one lucky player matched all five white balls drawn Friday for Mega Millions.

Ladd’s and Company at 4230 Henry Street sold the ticket with the winning numbers of 9, 17, 25, 63 and 71.

This is the third time in a month that someone purchased a $1 million Mega Millions ticket in Michigan.

Lottery officials say they’re still waiting for the player who won on July 4 to come forward. That person bought their ticket at the Exxon gas station at 24938 Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

An Ontario woman who bought her $1 million ticket at a gas station in Macomb claimed her prize July 31.

If you’re the lucky winner, contact the Michigan Lottery public relations division at 517.373.1237 to schedule a time to pick up your prize. All prizes must be claimed at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing and within a year of their drawing date.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

