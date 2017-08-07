Bicyclist hit by truck, killed in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck in Portage.

The crash happened on Portage Road south of Romence Road in front of the Pfizer plant.

Portage Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief John Blue told 24 Hour News 8 the pickup was northbound when it hit a bicyclist, killing him. The crash remains under investigation.

The bicyclist’s name will not be released until after his family is notified.

Officers investigate the scene of a deadly truck vs. bicycle accident on Portage Road in front of Pfizer. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/DcxBhJpZQV — Brady Gillum (@Brady_Gillum) August 8, 2017

Both the north and southbound lanes between Romence and Centre Avenue are down to one lane. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

