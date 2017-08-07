Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant closes for good

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A downtown Grand Rapids restaurant has closed its doors for good.

Saladworks at 44 Ionia Ave. SW closed abruptly, according to Biddergy.com, which has been hired to auction off its assets.

The restaurant location has already been removed from Saladworks’ website. The Saladworks at the Shops at CenterPoint on 28th Street SE is now the only franchise of its kind open in Michigan.

The Ionia Avenue Saladworks first opened in 2014, according to Biddergy.com. It’s unclear what led to its closure.

Its assets will be auctioned off Wednesday online. Items up for bid include kitchen equipment, furniture and supplies.

Those interested can set up appointments to inspect auction items Tuesday by calling 866.260.1611.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

