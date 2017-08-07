Elliott’s News returning to McKay Tower

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 105-year-old newsstand in downtown Grand Rapids is returning to McKay Tower.

Elliott’s News had to close up shop eight months ago because the building it was in, 50 Monroe Place, was being renovated.

But now, it’s moving to the lobby of McKay Tower. Elliott’s should open behind Freshii after building owners finish fixing up its 700-foot-space in September. Elliott’s owner Bill Bennett promised a large selection, even though the McKay Tower location will be about 500 square feet smaller than his former space.

Elliott’s originally opened just outside McKay Tower — then the Wonderly Building — in 1912. Since then, it has been located in a Greyhound Bus terminal where Plaza Towers stands today and in a now-demolished building on the site of what’s currently Rosa Parks Circle.

Bennett, who bought the newsstand in the 1980s, said he was thinking about retiring, but he missed the people downtown and thought there was demand for his shop.

“We are excited to be back in business,” he said in a statement Monday. “It just feels natural to be in downtown. The McKay Tower folks made a good deal for me to return, so I’m eager to get back to it.”

