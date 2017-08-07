Fire in Marne apartment leaves 1 dead

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say one person is dead after an early-morning apartment fire in Ottawa County Monday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at the State Street Apartments in 14000 block of State Street in the unincorporated community of Marne.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one apartment in the building. Crews on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that one person was killed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene. Tune in to Daybreak throughout the morning and check woodtv.com for the latest information.

