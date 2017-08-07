GR police seek driver that crashed into building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the driver that crashed the vehicle he was driving into a building in Grand Rapids Monday morning.

The car was heading northbound on Division Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when it struck the building on the northwest corner of Garden Street SE, Grand Rapids police told 24 Hour News 8.

Witnesses told police that the driver got into another vehicle and fled the scene. Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

The crash caused a small inside the vehicle, which firefighters were able to put out.

No one was inside the building at the time of the crash. The fire department is investigating to determine if the building is structurally sound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

