Man stabbed in Battle Creek; no arrests

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a man told police he was stabbed in Battle Creek.

Shortly after midnight Monday a man arrived at the Bronson Hospital’s emergency room with a stab wound, according to a Battle Creek Police Department news release.

The victim told police he got into argument in the area of 600 Capital Avenue SW when the suspect stabbed him in the shoulder, the release said.

The suspect is described as 6-foot man with blonde hair.

The victim went to the hospital on his own then told police of the incident. No witnesses or physical evident were found, according to BCPD.

