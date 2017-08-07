MDOT sets date for westbound M-6 closure

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — M-6 drivers, get ready for more construction cones: The westbound lanes between I-196 and Byron Center Avenue in Kent and Ottawa counties will soon close.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard said Monday the very tentative start date for work on westbound M-6 is Aug. 26. He cautioned that that date could change, depending on weather conditions.

Westbound M-6 will be closed between I-196 and Byron Center Avenue, however drivers will be able to access Byron Center Avenue. Richard said the Wilson Avenue exit will be closed for about 28 days during the westbound M-6 closure.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

Crews will be removing concrete and laying asphalt on westbound M-6 from I-196 to just east of Wilson Avenue.

Westbound M-6 will be closed until the project is finished, which is expected to be in mid-November.

There is a silver lining for eastbound M-6 drivers: Those lanes should reopen shortly after Labor Day, if the project stays on schedule.

Drivers are encouraged to visit MDOT’s road project website for construction updates.

