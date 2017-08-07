Newaygo Co. authorities: Missing man’s death suspicious

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the death of a missing Muskegon man whose body was found in Newaygo County is suspicious.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said the man’s body was found around 6 p.m. Saturday in Sherman Township.

Authorities are withholding the man’s identity while they continue to investigate and contact his relatives. It’s unclear what led up to his disappearance and death, but authorities plan to release additional information soon.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.

