Restaurant Week Grand Rapids starts Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The eighth annual Restaurant Week Grand Rapids kicks off Wednesday, and this year there are some news ways for you to enjoy the event.

Kate Herron of Experience Grand Rapids told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that 75 restaurants are participating — the most ever.

And this year marks the first time lunch deals will be included. The two-course lunch is $14 per person. However, you won’t be able to get lunch at all participating restaurants because some are not open during lunch.

A three-course dinner is $28 per person at most of the participating restaurants. Some locations are offering a $28 deal for two people.

==Above, Bistro Bella Vita sous chefs Jeff Myers and Taylor Boeschenstein show off some of the dishes you can try.==

Restaurant Week runs through Aug. 20.

