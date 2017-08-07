Second annual Garage Sale block party benefitting Nurse Aid Training Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapids is excited to invite the community to the Second Annual “Garage Sale” block party at the Garage Bar and Grill from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, August 7th.

“We are asking attendees to pay $5 at the door which will benefit Goodwill’s Certified Nurse Aide Training program” said Jill Wallace, Chief Marketing Officer. “Event admission will also cover a free buffet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

The “Garage Sale” party will feature a live silent auction of 50 unique items from Goodwill’s online store, shopgoodwill.com. For a sneak peek at the items available, you can visit Goodwill’s event page on Facebook.

Live music will be performed starting at 7 p.m. by West Michigan’s premier cover band, Brena.

“We are looking forward to the second Block Party with Goodwill. Last year was a great success, but this year is sure to be even better! Brena will take the stage and rock it out once again,” stated Kevin Farhat, Co-Owner, Garage Bar and Grill.

