Spring Lake village president resigning

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake village president is resigning, she said Monday, one day before a vote that could eventually lead to the village disincorporating.

Joyce Verplank-Hatton told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone she will resign effective Wednesday.

She has been in office less than a year. She was elected in November 2016 after running on a platform of disincorporation for lower taxes.

At the polls Tuesday, Spring Lake residents will decide whether to OK language for a petition to get disincorporation on the November ballot. If Tuesday’s measure fails, it would effectively halt the disincorporation effort.

Verplank-Hatton told 24 Hour News 8 she feels she was elected to bring the issue of disincorporation to the ballot. She feels that if Tuesday’s measure passes, she would be more effective collecting signatures and advocating to disincorporation as a private citizen.

She said that if the measure fails, she will no longer advocate for disincorporation, referencing her age and saying that a no vote would show residents are happy paying taxes to fund the salaries for council members and corporate attorneys and services the village provides.

An effort was already underway to recall her, citing her support of disincorporation and a reference she made to Nazi Germany’s oppression of Jews while disputing a village parking ordinance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

