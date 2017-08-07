Visitors Flock to Lavender Labyrinth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention because it’s home to a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom. It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.

Barbara Bull came up with the idea. She could not plant fruit trees on this particular part of the farm. But she knew she wanted to plant something special there. A friend helped design the labyrinth, then the flowers and herbs were planted.

Cherry Point Farm & Market had always been a popular stop for families over the years. Fresh cherries and fruit are grown and sold there. The farm also offers fish boils a few evenings a week. But it’s the lavender labyrinth that’s really put the farm on the map.

The labyrinth has been featured in a lot of big publications, like Lonely Planet, Conde Nast Traveler and House Beautiful. The popularity and awareness of it has grown very fast, through these digital publications and pictures posted on social media.

Cherry Point is one of the oldest operating farms in Oceana County. It’s a mile from Lake Michigan, just minutes away from the Silver Lake Sand Dunes, in Shelby. You can head to www.cherrypointmarket.net or check out their Facebook page for more information.

