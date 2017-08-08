Election day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday is election day in West Michigan, and 24 Hour News 8 is your local election headquarters.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID.

This election is the first outing for new voting equipment in several counties, including Muskegon and Ottawa. Thirty-eight other counties will roll out their new machines for the November election. The technology is slightly different, but voters shouldn’t notice any dramatic changes in the process.

There are several millages, bonds and local leadership races on ballots across West Michigan. 24 Hour News 8 will be keeping an eye on all of them, with special focus on these two:

In Grand Rapids, there are two open seats on the city commission — one in the 1st Ward and the other in the 2nd Ward. Each has three candidates vying for the position. 24 Hour News 8’s Joe LaFurgey spoke to all of them about what they think the city should be working on.

In Spring Lake, there’s a vote on a ballot question that could eventually lead to the village disincorporating. If voters say yes today, the village can start collecting signatures to get disincorporation on the November ballot. Proponents of disincorporation say it would lead to lower taxes. Opponents argue people in the village don’t mind paying higher taxes because they get more services. The village president, who has been pushing for disincorporation, said she will resign Wednesday regardless of the outcome of the vote.

