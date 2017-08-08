Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Portage ID’d

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified a bicyclist that was killed Monday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The crash took place around 6 p.m. on Portage Road in front of the Pfizer plant. Portage Department of Public Safety Deputy Chief John Blue said the truck was northbound when it hit the victim, also traveling northbound.

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Jeremy Smith of Kalamazoo.

Police said witnesses and first responders tried to help Smith, but he died of his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the truck is a 20-year-old from Hartford, police said.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

