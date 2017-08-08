Boy dies days after being pulled from Lake MI

Related Coverage Good Samaritans rescue boy from Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old who was pulled from Lake Michigan last week died after days in the hospital.

Matthew Ramirez of Palatine, Illinois, died early Saturday at a Kalamazoo hospital, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday release.

On the evening of Aug. 1, Matthew was spotted unresponsive in the lake at Warren Dunes State Park in Lake Township, south of Bridgman. Good Samaritans pulled him from the water and started CPR. Matthew was rushed to a hospital in St. Joseph and then airlifted to one in Kalamazoo.

The sheriff’s office said Matthew had been playing with other children in the lake. Family members thought he had gotten out of the water and didn’t realize he was still in the lake until the good Samaritans found him.

The results of an autopsy are still pending. Once they come in, the case will be sent on to prosecutors, who will decide whether any criminal charges are appropriate.

