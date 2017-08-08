Authorities: 1 arrested in Muskegon father’s homicide

Related Coverage Family seeks justice in Muskegon father’s homicide

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have made an arrest in the homicide of a missing Muskegon father found dead in Newaygo County.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that someone is in custody in connection to the death of 24-year-old D’Anthony Keenan, who family identified Monday as the victim.

Keenan’s body was found in dense woods along Crystal Lake Trail between West 20th Street and 28th Street in Newaygo County’s Sherman Township around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Keenan’s family says he had no connections to the Newaygo area and they don’t think he traveled there on his own.

Authorities found Keenan’s missing SUV at a carpool lot on South Maple Island Road south of 48th Street near Fremont Monday afternoon.

Investigators have not released information about how he died, only saying his death is being treated as a homicide.

Keenan leaves behind a 1-year-old son and an infant.

Investigators are seeking tips from anyone with information about what happened. They specifically requested anyone with trail cameras that might have captured something along Crystal Lake Trail between Friday afternoon and Saturday evening to call the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office at 231.689.5288 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.

