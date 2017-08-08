Double homicide suspect to undergo psych exam

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of two murders in two West Michigan counties will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Tuesday, Zachary Patten was in 38th District Court in St. Joseph County for a pre-exam for open murder, felony murder, home invasion and weapon charges in connection to Shane Richardson’s death.

The 32 year old will now undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial. His preliminary hearing on Aug. 15 has been adjourned until further notice.

On July 21, Patten is accused of killing 31-year-old Graciela Portillo-Esparza at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. He was arraigned on open murder and weapon charges in the case last week.

After the Kalamazoo shooting, Patten allegedly drove to his ex-wife’s home near Three Rivers, where he shot and killed her husband, Richardson.

Patten then turned himself in to police officers at a grocery store in South Bend, Indiana after a 12-hour manhunt. He was soon extradited to Michigan.

