Source: Man hit, killed by acquaintance in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a man in Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
A police source described the case to 24 Hour News 8 as a domestic situation. The source said an acquaintance ran over the victim with a vehicle.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lafayette Avenue NE and Travis Street, where a stretch of road was blocked off with crime scene tape for a few hours.
The Grand Rapids Police Department said one person was detained and a vehicle was taken in as evidence. Witnesses were being interviewed Tuesday afternoon.
The source said investigators know who the victim is, but they have not yet released his name.