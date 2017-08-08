Highlights: Round 4 of USTA Championships





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The United States Tennis Association Championships are celebrating their 75th anniversary in Kalamazoo.

The 10-day event at Kalamazoo College’s Stowe Stadium is the biggest junior championship in the U.S., and the winner of the 18s earns a spot in the U.S. Open.

“It’s like going to a triple-A, double-A baseball game,” tournament director Mark Riley said. “You see tomorrows stars, so if you’re talking about being a tennis fan, come to Kalamazoo and really enjoy great tennis and you might be watching tomorrow’s champion.”

Above, check out highlights from Round 4 Tuesday:

Portage native Bill Duo falls to Alexandre Rotsaert of Boca Raton, Fla.: 6-1, 6-1.

Sam Riffice of Orlando, the top seed in the 18s, beat unseeded Pranav Kumar: 6-1, 6-1.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

