Man charged in shooting death of Wyoming teen

GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 62-year-old man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy.

Roger Hoeker of Jenison was arraigned Tuesday morning in connection to the Feb. 18 death of William (Billy) Gort of Wyoming.

Michigan State Police said Gort was shot in the head while hunting for small game with two other people in the Manistee National Forest, southwest of Hesperia in Oceana County.

Gort was rushed to a Muskegon hospital, where he later died.

Hoeker is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 14.

