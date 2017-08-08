Man gets jail time for attempted armed robbery in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of being involved in an armed robbery resulting in a man being shot has been sentenced jail time.

Steven McLain, 22, was sentenced to 8-25 years in jail. His sentence will not begin until he finishes the remaining time on a previous sentence for a parole violation. At the time of McLain’s sentencing, the parole board had not set a length of that sentence.

In July, McClain entered a plea deal for armed robbery and pleaded guilty to being a fourth time habitual offender. A charge of conspiracy to commit an armed robbery was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

McClain was one of three people involved in a robbery that resulted in the 25-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound. The victim was lured to the robbery under the guise of the sale of a MacBook Pro from one of the suspects.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound in his thigh, which missed all bones and major vessels.

