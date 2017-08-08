Meijer issues recall of infant swimsuits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer is issuing a recall of an infant swimsuit sold exclusively at the chain due to a potential choking hazard.

The Grand Rapids-based chain issued a voluntary recall of about 22,246 of the “Wave Zone One-Piece Zip Swimsuits” because the snaps on the bottom can detach and become a choking hazard.

The suit sold for $14 between Jan. 1 and July 17 in 2017. Although there have been no injuries reported yet, Meijer is recalling the product to take precautions against the hazard.

It was sold in four color styles: blue and gray with a shark; white and navy with stripes and an anchor pattern; pink and white with fish; pink and teal with a strawberry.

On the inner side seam, there is a tracking number on the sewn-in label, which is NOV 2016 021-14328.

Customers who purchased the swimsuit can return it to a customer service desk at any Meijer for a full refund.

