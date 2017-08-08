Memorial services set for MI native murdered in Chicago

LENNON, Mich. (AP) — A larger funeral venue has been secured for a 26-year-old hair stylist found stabbed to death in a Chicago case that prompted a cross-country manhunt for two men.

The family of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau said Tuesday that they had to change to the bigger space for Saturday’s funeral in Lennon, Michigan, “due to the amount of love and support.” Cornell-Duranleau was found dead July 27 in a former Northwestern University professor’s Chicago apartment.

Left to right: Wyndham Lathem, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office via AP); Andrew Warren, an employee of the University of Oxford in Great Britain. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

The former professor, Wyndham Lathem, is accused in the case along with Oxford University financial officer Andrew Warren. Both men separately surrendered to authorities in California last week after being the subject of a days-long search by police.

Cornell-Duranleau’s funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at The Lennon Wesleyan Church with burial following at the Yerian Cemetery in Lennon.