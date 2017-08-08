Hospital releases K-9 allegedly injured by shooting suspect

REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) –- A police K-9 that was seriously injured while tracking suspects in a Montcalm County shooting is out of the hospital.

Michigan State Police K-9 Bolt was released from the Michigan State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital Tuesday and is doing well, according to MSP.

Photos released by troopers show K-9 Bolt in an Elizabethan collar with gauze wrapped around his body. He will continue his recovery at home with his handler, Trooper Cardenas.

K-9 Bolt was tracking 33-year-old Jose Perez of Grand Rapids and 29-year-old Victoria Groth of Grand Rapids in connection to a drive-by shooting in Montcalm County’s Reynolds Township early Sunday morning.

Troopers said following a police chase, the suspects took off and K-9 Bolt pursued them. MSP said troopers used a Taser on Perez when he tried to stab K-9 Bolt with a pocket knife. The police dog suffered a small cut, according to authorities.

Perez was charged Monday with serious injury to a police animal, being a felon in possession of a weapon, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, and felony firearm.

Groth is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing. She was on probation in Kent County at the time of the alleged crime.

MSP say it will be a couple of weeks before K-9 Bolt will be ready for duty.

