Racing phenom, 14, turning heads on speedway

Related Coverage 13-year-old wins race at Berlin Raceway





WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOOD) — He can’t even take the family car out for a spin, but 14-year-old Portage native Carson Hocevar has been turning heads at Berlin Raceway for quite some time, even earning national attention.

This is Carson’s second year as a member of the KBR Development Team.

“He’s still a kid that drinks bug juice and watch ‘SpongeBob,'” said Zach Dunson, KBR co-owner and crew chief. “You put a helmet on and he’s a different animal.”

Carson has been behind the wheel since he was 6 years old when he started racing Quarter Midgets and has since won 11 United States Auto Club Championships.

“He wanted to test drive a Quarter Midget when he first started,” Amy Hocevar, Carson’s mother, said. “It took all summer to get Dad to approve and say yes.”

Drivers at NASCAR-sanctioned tracks must be at least 14 years old to compete. Carson can’t legally drive a car on the street, but he can race.

“I always get the coaching thing. Seems like I always tell people what to do when I ride with them,” Carson said. “I’m not that fun to ride with or anything. I’d rather drive here than on the street. It’s weird to look at it like that, but it’s kind of funny that it is that way.”

Carson competes in the Championship Auto Racing powered by JEGS Series, a traveling tour. His team has raced as far south as Georgia and as far west as Missouri. That includes a race at Bristol Motor Speedway in May for the U.S. Short Track Nationals.

“This year I’ve felt like it’s definitely a big improvement from what I was able to do last year, because now I have a year under my belt in this car,” Carson said. “So I’m not really learning the car as much as I was last year and we can really just learn the race track.”

Berlin Raceway in Marne is still home for Carson. It’s where he captured the Super Late Model feature race in July 2016 at the age of 13.

“Truthfully, nothing gets Carson rattled inside the car,” Dunson said. “He makes that part of it easy on us. If we give him something that’s competitive, he’s going to make it real competitive and give us 110 percent effort.”

In his progression from Quarter Midgets to Outlaw Late Model and then Super Late Model, Hocevar picked up some help from Grand Rapids native and Berlin Raceway legend Johnny Benson.

“He taught me how to shift in an Outlaw Late Model and taught me everything I know when I first got into the kind of cars [I drive now],” Carson said.

Benson, a Berlin champ who won championships in NASCAR’s Busch Grand National and Camping World Truck divisions, serves as Carson’s mentor.

“For him to say I did a good job and I was doing what he was telling me to do, that was a big weight off my shoulders,” Carson said. “For him to look at me like I’m a next upcoming NASCAR driver, that’s real big for me.”

As he continues to develop, Carson will be homeschooled and complete work through an online virtual school.

“It allows more flexibility for more testing, more racing and thing like that,” Amy Hocevar said. “The fall schedule is pretty heavy with races. We have quite a few weekends and there’s a couple more big races that take up more time.”

He may be young, “but the guy can flat wheel and wheel for a long time,” Dunson said.

Even so, Carson is still growing and learning. Perhaps someday, you might be able to say you remember him when.

“I’d love to make it to NASCAR. That’s probably the ultimate goal,” Carson said.

Wednesday, he will start the engine alongside Kyle Busch, as well as KBR teammate and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Erik Jones, Jr. in the Kalamazoo Klash at Kalamazoo Speedway. Racing starts at 7 p.m.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

