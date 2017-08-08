The tent sale is back! Head to Myrtle Mae’s for the biggest sale of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hate to think about it, but summer is winding down. Although, this time of year also means a big tradition at one of our favorite shops.

Tomorrow, August 9th, kicks off the annual Myrtle Mae’s tent sale.

>>> Check it out in the video above.

This is the biggest sale of the year at Myrtle Mae’s and it runs through Saturday, August 12th. Plus, there are sales inside too, and at their sister store Dutton General Store.

The stores also hold a signature event every year called “Rock the Runway” – a preview of all their 2017 Fall and Winter fashions.

This year, it’s being held at Thornapple Pointe Counrty Club on Thursday, September 28!

Get your tickets for an evening of fun and fashion right away, because the event is known to sell out.

6464 Broadmoore SE – Caledonia

https://myrtlemaesboutique.com/

